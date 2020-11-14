Makers Market providing people with local shopping destination

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For shoppers seeking early Christmas gifts, the Makers Market may provide the answer.

Each weekend, the market highlights local artisans within the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center.

With nearly 35 displays, customers can interact with a variety of vendors selling one-of-a-kind items.

Shopping season is about to get going and the market allows for customers to safely buy gifts within an open outdoor space.

As a result of the pandemic, this year’s holiday season could make or break many local businesses.

“Being able to get out here and sell our products is essential to our way of existence,” one local vendor Seven Summers said. “Getting the community is an amazing thing.”

Blissful Boutique founder Lisa Green hopes that the market helps highlight each and every one of the artisans.

“These people work very hard with what they do and the products they make,” Green said. “It’s extremely important to bring out these small businesses and give them a chance.”

On December 4th, the market will extend its hours from Thursday through Sunday.

