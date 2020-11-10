Last Santa Maria firefighter returns from battling state’s wildfires

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The last of the Santa Maria Fire Department's firefighters who was deployed to help fight one of the many wildfires raging across the state returned home on Sunday.

The Santa Maria Fire Department welcomed back firefighter Raimer who was deployed to the August Complex Fire and worked as a line EMT for 21 days.

The Northern California burned more than 1 million acres and is the largest wildfire in state history. The fire is now mostly contained but has burned dozens of homes and resulted in one death.

Santa Maria Fire Department said all personnel are now "back home safe n sound."