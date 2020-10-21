City seeks community input on future of Santa Maria

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is making progress on the General Plan for the next 25 years.

This is a vision document with goals and policies to help the city reach its vision.

Since the prior update to the General Plan was several years ago, a new document is needed for the City’s goals.

The General Plan update will include land use, the environment, and housing.

Staff will consider how to balance the preservation of Santa Maria’s heritage with the changes desired for the future.

As the General Plan Update 2040 efforts progress, the City will look to the community for input.