Santa Barbara Zoo reopening with new animals, safety measures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After being closed to guests since mid-March, the ​Santa Barbara Zoo​ will reopen to the public on Tuesday with online reservations.

This weekend, zoo members are taking part in a soft opening to help staff members observe high-traffic areas, traffic patterns and make necessary adjustments.

Following guidelines set by the State and County, the zoo has implemented a number of safety enhancements and ​modifications to protect the health and safety of all guests, staff and animals.

This week, the zoo announced that two new African lions would highlight its reopening.

Ralph and Felicia arrived to the zoo on May 6. The lions had a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The pair return to fill the void left from the death of the zoo's beloved Chadwick.

In addition, a brand new baby giraffe calf named Twiga was born during the zoo’s three-month-long shutdown.

It’s been a common sight to see the young giraffe moving throughout its outdoor enclosure with it’s mother Aida.

​In order to properly manage the number of guests in the park, online reservations will be required for both paid guests and Zoo members.

Guests can use the ​online reservation system​ to book a timed entry slot prior to visiting the Zoo.

The Zoo is still accepting registrations for Zoo Camp. The camp will begin on Monday and runs through August 14th for children ages 3–12.