College students turn to BridgeUSA for dialogue in an era of political division

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has highlighted the nation's deep political divides, while also underscoring the urgency of efforts to reduce polarization.

On Friday, the House passed a resolution honoring Kirk and condemning political violence. The measure passed 310-58, with all Republicans and 95 Democrats voting yes. Fifty-eight Democrats, largely members of the Congressional Black and Hispanic caucuses, voted no, while 38 others voted present. Another 22 Democrats did not vote.

The resolution came nine days after a gunman killed Kirk while engaging with students at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA, which played a significant role in mobilizing the youth vote for Donald Trump in 2024. Police have charged 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson of Washington, Utah, with aggravated murder and related crimes. Investigators believe the attack was planned in advance, though Robinson’s exact motives and potential ties to extremist groups remain under review.

Kirk was a polarizing figure, known for controversial remarks on issues such as the Civil Rights Act which he called a “huge mistake.” He also denounced gender-affirming care as “child mutilation.”

While his death has deepened partisan divides, it has also drawn attention to the broader climate of fear and polarization that many Americans, particularly students, are experiencing.

With political violence leaving students uneasy on campuses nationwide, BridgeUSA is working to create spaces for respectful dialogue among peers who disagree on deeply divided issues.

Nicholas Chewie, a member of BridgeUSA at UCLA, described the tense climate on his campus. “There’s like a little bit of shock from the political violence. It just seems really prevalent and it’s a little disturbing,” he said. “UCLA is a very left-leaning campus, but it still can be mortifying, no matter how much you disagree with the person.”

Chewie explained that BridgeUSA’s mission is not to change minds but to normalize healthy disagreement. “The point of our discussions is not to change people’s perspectives, but to give them an opportunity to voice their own perspective. They can try to persuade, they can be persuaded. But our goal is just to bring people together to practice these discussions and this healthy dialog,” he said.

The organization focuses its efforts on college campuses, where students are shaping their identities and beliefs. “College is a very unique stage of life development,” Chewie said. “It’s a great way to plant the seed of engagement and healthy disagreement.”

BridgeUSA leaders say their work responds to polarization fueled by social media since the 2016 election. “There’s just like often the most extreme rhetorical voices, people are kind of stating their perspective online in a very provocative way and those sorts of things gain more traction,” Chewie said. “That polarization is amplified through platforms like social media.”

The ultimate goal, Chewie added, is not consensus but connection. “I think what I really hope is that people leave with a more open mind, maybe a little more comfortable with someone on the other side of the aisle,” he said. “Even though you still might have the same disagreements, I think it really helps personalize that experience, it really brings the humanity out of it.”

BridgeUSA previously had a chapter at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, but it was disbanded earlier this year. Organizers say that’s a normal part of campus life, as student leadership naturally turns over from year to year.

Students at a BridgeUSA event on Cal Poly's campus in May 2024 told the Wall Street Journal that they had noticed politics had become increasingly polarized and that they found it a “relief” to talk about politics without feeling like they would be “ostracized” by a group.

Kirk visited Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on March 7, 2024, for a “Prove Me Wrong” event hosted by the campus TPUSA chapter. The student newspaper, Mustang News, reported the event drew a large crowd of both supporters and protesters on Dexter Lawn, where Kirk spoke and took questions from students. Some students welcomed the chance to engage with Kirk’s conservative viewpoints, while others organized counter-protests, underscoring the polarized atmosphere.

Nicholas Chewie will join News Channel on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. to discuss BridgeUSA and how students are engaging in dialogue across political divides.