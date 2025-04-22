“Red Heel Heist” perplexes Locals, causes Social Media Stir

VENTURA AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Alongside of Highway 101, locals spotted a giant red stiletto that has sparked curiosity and brought joy for years.

“I never found out. Like, what the reason is or anything behind it, but it does make me laugh or smile and think that there's humor behind the artist. And whoever put it there,” said Frances Tiger, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Now, this popular conversation starter has gone missing.

“This is a nice art piece that somebody decided to put out there. And either somebody really hates high heels or somebody loves high heels,” said David Mendoza, who lives in Santa Barbara.

But who would take a giant red shoe? And how?

“I do believe there are several people that know what happened to it. And so what it's going to take is one of those people actually doing something about it. So come on, people do something about it. Bring our shoe back,” said Sarah Pozzebon, who lives in Summerland.

Pozzebon's husband found the giant shoe a few years ago by a dumpster and relocated it by the 101 Freeway, breathing new life into the life-size styrofoam creation.

If you open up a Reddit thread, you'll find several comments, and the majority of them believe the trail leads back all the way to Isla Vista.

So we went exploring.

“The person that took it isn't going to just take it to their basement and keep it a secret forever,” said Pozzebon.

We’ll share our findings Thursday at 6:30 pm on your News Channel.