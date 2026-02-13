Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Saturday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB on Saturday, Feb. 14 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff. You can watch the launch here or at SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other condition at the time of launch.

This will be the 22nd mission for the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission which previously launched: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, NROL-48, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM3, and 11 prior Starlink launches.