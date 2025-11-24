Lompoc Thanksgiving Break Day Camp Has Room For A Few More

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is holding a day camp for children ages 6-12 while they’re off school all week for Thanksgiving.

It meets from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, offering activities such as crafts, a swim day at the aquatics center, and holiday movie viewings.

For a registration fee, it’s open to any Lompoc parents whose kids are off all week, but they’re not.

Organizers say there is room for more, and registration is open through the end of Tuesday at the Anderson Recreation Center on Walnut Avenue.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.