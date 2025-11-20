Lompoc man arrested in stolen vehicle with pounds of methamphetamine, cash and stolen credit cards

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A 31-year-old Lompoc man is in custody on multiple felony charges after he was arrested in a stolen vehicle with over 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, scales, and numerous stolen credit cards and personal identifying information Wednesday.

In August of this year, an investigation began into a stolen credit card that was used at multiple local businesses and a 31-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the culprit during the investigation stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Thursday.

Detectives learned during their investigation that the man was driving a vehicle that belonged to a County Club neighborhood resident who had recently passed away and the executor of the deceased person's estate later reported the vehicle as stolen detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

On Nov. 19, detectives executed a search and arrest warrant for the 31-year-old and he was located in the stolen vehicle and he was taken into custody without incident shared the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of over 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, about two ounces of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, scales and other evidence of narcotics sales, cash, and multiple credit cards/checks/Social Security cards/California IDs that had been previously reported lost or stolen.

The 31-year-old was booked on the warrant for his arrest as well as multiple new charges including theft, weapons violations, and narcotics possession for sale detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Detectives also learned that the man was out on bail for three prior drug-sales-related cases and his bail was set at $120,000 added the Lompoc Police Department.