New Santa Maria Chick-fil-A opens with a plan in place to address potential traffic impacts

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A much-anticipated new Chick-fil-A restaurant on North Broadway in Santa Maria opened Thursday morning.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., customers were able to be among the first to check out the second Chick-fil-A to open in the city.

Located just off Highway 101 at the busy intersection of North Broadway and North Preisker Lane, there has been concerns about the potential impact the new restaurant may have on traffic in the area.

According to the Santa Maria Public Works Department, a considerable amount of work has taken place between restaurant ownership and the city to help create a plan that would help address traffic flow.

In the months leading up to the opening of the restaurant, road work has taken place on North Broadway and North Preisker Lane to improve the flow of traffic.

New striping on the roadway is one of the improvements planned for North Preisker Lane and is expected to be finished in the near future.

The new Chick-fil-A will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will offer customers service through dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, catering and its Mobile Thru app. options.

The drive-thru will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.