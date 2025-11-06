Melodee And Ashlee Buzzard May Have Been Seen In Utah

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Now going on a month missing, Melodee Buzzard from Vandenberg Village has captured attention from across the nation.

The 9-year-old girl was reported missing on October 14th, and authorities are investigating a three-day roadtrip her mother Ashlee took her on across multiple state lines as far away as Nebraska, returning to Lompoc without her daughter.

They’ve both been seen wearing wigs that belong to Ashlee, and now investigators are following leads from the Colorado-Utah border.

In Green River, Utah employees at a gas station say they were asked for video surveillance footage that falls right within the timeline and roadmap provided by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In Garfield County, Utah an employee of another gas station says she saw Ashlee leave with an unidentified woman with purple hair.

Investigators with both Santa Barbara County and the FBI continue to ask for the public's help in locating Melodee.

If you have seen Melodee or have any information, you can call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (805) 681-4150.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

