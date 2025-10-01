Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

During Firefighter Appreciation Month Santa Barbara and SLO Counties Record No Names Lost

Santa Barbara and SLO Counties Add No Names For Firefighter Appreciation Month
Santa Barbara County Fire
Santa Barbara and SLO Counties Add No Names For Firefighter Appreciation Month
By
today at 11:41 am
Published 11:55 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The California Fire Foundation and the State Legislature have designated October as Firefighter Appreciation Month.

This year has seen a higher level of wildfire activity than usual, all across the state.

On Saturday in Sacramento, a public ceremony will honor the lives of 30 fallen firefighters from across the state, adding their names to the Memorial Walls.

Officials from the fire departments in Santa Barbara and SLO counties say they are not adding any names, which is certainly a good thing for our communities.

The California Fire Foundation has programs in place to support any responders or their families.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content