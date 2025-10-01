During Firefighter Appreciation Month Santa Barbara and SLO Counties Record No Names Lost

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The California Fire Foundation and the State Legislature have designated October as Firefighter Appreciation Month.

This year has seen a higher level of wildfire activity than usual, all across the state.

On Saturday in Sacramento, a public ceremony will honor the lives of 30 fallen firefighters from across the state, adding their names to the Memorial Walls.

Officials from the fire departments in Santa Barbara and SLO counties say they are not adding any names, which is certainly a good thing for our communities.

The California Fire Foundation has programs in place to support any responders or their families.

