Free Wi-Fi Internet access expanded at Santa Maria parks and facilities

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEY-T) – The City of Santa Maria is expanding its free Wi-Fi and internet access across multiple areas.

Below is a press release with more from the City:

As part of its Smart City, Safe City initiative, the City of Santa Maria now offers free public wireless internet access points at 10 parks and facilities.

This provides more public internet access in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods.

Users must connect to the “Santa Maria Guest” wireless network, enter an email address, and accept terms and conditions. The service is available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

The City of Santa Maria has a multi-year goal of filling gaps in network connectivity at various City facilities to provide access for City employees to perform business needs, and also for the public while visiting these parks and facilities.

Santa Maria residents can now connect with schoolwork, local businesses, City services, and each other at 10 parks and facilities including Grogan Community Center, Edwards Community Center, Veterans’ Memorial Center, the Mussell Senior Center, the Newlove Community Center, Russell Park, Buena Vista Park, the Atkinson Community Center, Minami Community Center and Preisker Park.

Watch a video about the project on the City’s YouTube channel in English (https://youtu.be/Nn_1D1pPGUA) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/wgyOPch4fTo), produced by the City Manager’s Office Communications Division.

Learn more about the City’s array of Smart City, Safe City services at www.cityofsantamaria.org/smartcity. This initiative pairs technology and data together with safety and security, helping residents maintain and enrich their quality of life now and for years to come.

Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office at (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.

