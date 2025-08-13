Jordan Gutierrez charged with murder in connection with September 2024 collision that killed elderly Santa Maria woman

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Jordan Gutierrez has been charged with one count of murder in connection with a head-on collision on Sep. 23, 2024, that killed 79-year-old Sharlene Plunkett of Santa Maria.

Gutierrez is scheduled for further arraignment on his charges in Santa Maria Superior Court on Aug. 14 of this year stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is being held in county jail on a $1,000,000 bail added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.