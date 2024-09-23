Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two people taken with major injuries after head-on collision on Highway 135 Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 12:24 pm
Published 12:48 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Two people were transported with major injuries after a two-vehicle, head-on collision near the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center from the scene and one needed help from first responders getting out of their vehicle.

Portions of Highway 135 were closed as part of the response, but have been reopened detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

