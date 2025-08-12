World famous rock band chooses Hancock Fire Academy in Lompoc for grant award

LOMPOC, Calif. - At the Public Safety Training Complex on the Lompoc campus of Allan Hancock College, a new batch of firefighter cadets have begun their training.

Today is the second day of class work, but in a couple months they'll be starting their active, hands-on demonstrations, drills and exercises at the interactive complex.

By then, they will have some brand-new personal protection equipment and other training materials, made possible by several sources of support including the All Within My Hands Foundation, started by world famous rock band Metallica.

The band has been providing grants like the Metallica Scholarship Initiative, which is what Hancock Fire Academy has received for roughly seven years.

Instructors say it came as a complete surprise that the foundation had chosen Hancock Fire Academy for the grant in the first place as they have specific criteria including quality of training and skill level at graduation.