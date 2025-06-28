Skip to Content
Second suspect arrested in shooting

Lompoc Police Department
By
today at 2:23 pm
Published 2:41 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male suspect Saturday afternoon who they say was involved in a shooting near Laurel and H Street in Lompoc.

On Friday the Lompoc Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for a shooting that occurred earlier in June. He was booked in the Lompoc jail with a bail set at $1,040,000.

Police say the suspect was caught after a foot chase on the 500 block of North G Street.

Lompoc Police Department say they found a loaded firearm during the arrest after searching the area.

The suspect was booked at Juvenile Hall.

Christer Schmidt

