Workers and The Okonite Company agree to new five-year labor contract ending weeks-long strike

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Workers at The Okonite Company's Santa Maria plant have reached an agreement on a five-year collective bargaining agreement with management at the nation's oldest independent wire and cable manufacturer after going on strike in May of this year.

The Santa Maria plant is a 50-acre site that has 186 total employees of which 160 workers are covered under a collective bargaining agreement that expired on May 19.

The Okonite Company's Santa Maria Plant in 2023. Image courtesy of The Okonite Company website.

In response, workers at the Santa Maria plant went on strike the following day and their legal representatives and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 986 filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against The Okonite Company on May 21, 2025.

As part of the agreement this week, the Unfair Labor Practice charge has been withdrawn shared Teamsters Regional Leader Christian Castro with Your News Channel.

The Okonite Company unilaterally cancelled health insurance coverage for all 160 unionized workers at the plant for the remainder of May despite insurance premiums still being taken out of workers paychecks for the last two weeks of the month alleged a May 23 letter from attorneys representing Teamsters Local 986 and issued to the cable and wire manufacturer as the strike progressed.

According to Castro, the company has agreed to take care of any medical bills for services received by unionized workers who did not receive those benefits under an alternate medical plan from May 10 through their return to work on June 11.

Your News Channel reached to The Okonite Company for comment and additional information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.