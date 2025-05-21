Santa Maria getting ready to hold two of the city’s biggest annual events over the next several days

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two of Santa Maria's biggest annual events are all set to take place over the next several days.

This coming weekend, the West Coast Kustoms car show will roll into town, brining with it hundreds of one-of-a-kind customized cars as well as thousands of participants and spectators.

Next week, the city's showcase event, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held over an unprecedented five days beginning, Wednesday, May 28.

Similar to the West Coast Kustoms, the Elks Rodeo will also attract a large of amount of participants and visitors to the Santa Maria area.

With so many visitors in the city for the two events, local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, shops and other places of commerce, stand to receive a significant financial boost.

"This will be probably our biggest influx of traffic in the next two weeks," said Scott Shute, Historic Santa Maria Inn General Manager. "Being the West Coast Kustoms for this weekend and for Elks Rodeo next week, we are the hub for them as well, and that's across the board in Santa Maria. This is huge for the whole city and everybody benefits. Everybody has a great time. Summer is officially kicked off. It's a time of the year that the hotels and the city, we all look forward to."