Santa Maria hotel ‘bed tax’ revenue down in 2024 from previous year

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Data released by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber shows Santa Maria Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), also known as the bed tax, was down in 2024 from the previous year.

According to the Chamber, TOT collected by Santa Maria hotels, motels, and other overnight lodging locations totaled $3,914,344.53, a drop of 5.66% from the amount of $4,149,018.50 collected in 2023.

The Chamber indicated the lower total could be the result of potential shifts in tourism, lodging

demand or economic factors influencing overnight stays in the region.

Overall, 10 of the 12 months in 2024 showed a lesser amount collected than the same month in 2023.

However, July 2024 brought in $453,920.91 in TOT, signifying an impressive jump of 8.37% from July 2023.

In addition, Santa Maria ended the year on a positive note with TOT collected in December 2024 up 1.01% from December 2023.

Santa Maria TOT is currently set at 10% of the room charge and is collected from someone who is occupying a hotel/motel room for a period of less than 30 consecutive calendar days.