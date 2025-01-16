New city manager ready to help ‘move Santa Maria in a positive direction’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Just a month-and-a-half after starting his new job, Santa Maria City Manager David Rowlands is still settling into the position that will help direct and shape the city for many years and decades to come.

Rowlands officially started as the city's top executive early last month, finally taking over a position the City Council had searched for over a year to fill permanently.

Now, just over six weeks later, he's feeling comfortable more and more each day in his new job.

"Things are going wonderful," said Rowlands. "I have been warmly welcomed by the community. The employees here been outstanding to work with. I've met with all of our department heads. They had a couple open houses prior to me starting here. I came down to meet the employees. I've had one-on-one meetings with me, and I want to find out from them, what do you want to see from the city? What can I do to enhance your career? And what can we do better as a community to keep moving Santa Maria forward?"

Rowlands arrives from Fillmore in Ventura County, where he has served as city manager from 2013 to late last year before moving to Santa Maria.

Santa Maria had been without a permanent city manager since Jason Stillwell left the position in September 2023.

Alex Posada, who has worked for the city since 1978, including as Recreation and Parks Director for 20 years, served as interim city manager for one year through the end of Sept. 2024.

Assistant City Manager Chuen Wu assumed the interim duties after Posada returned to the Recreation and Parks Department and filled the position until Rowlands arrived.

When the City Council hired Rowlands in late September 2024, it marked a major shift for Santa Maria.

Rowlands is the first city manager to be hired from outside the city management in over 60 years. All other previous city managers over that time period have been promoted in house.

"I think one of the biggest benefits is coming from the outside," said Rowlands. "You get a fresh set of eyes on the organization, the policies that are in place. Do we still need to have some policies? Can we adjust on which we make them user friendly? You also get the opportunity for the employees to open up to you. We have an opportunity to try something new, something never tried it before. They've had great leadership here in the city mayor's office in the past and I'll use my experience of over 20-plus years be a city manager. I'm really trying to empower the department heads and empower the employees to the entrepreneurial and don't be afraid to make a mistake. If you make a mistake, we'll fix it. We'll correct it. We'll move on and try to identify things that we do that we should not be doing anymore."

News Channel's Dave Alley sat down with Rowlands Thursday morning and will have much more on his vision and goals for Santa Maria coming up tonight on News Channel 3-12 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.