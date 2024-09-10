Santa Maria City Council to meet Tuesday morning to discuss ongoing search for new city manager

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing search for a new city manager.

The City of Santa Maria has been without a permanent city manager for exactly one year since Jason Stillwell left the position last September in 2023.

Since then, Alex Posada, who has worked for the city since 1978, including as Recreation and Parks Director for 20 years, has served as interim city manager.

Posada has indicated he will leave his current position when his interim city manager contract expires at the end of this month on Sept. 30, 2024.

After Stillwell's departure, Santa Maria has been conducting a nationwide search to hire a new city manager, using an executive recruitment firm to conduct the recruitment process.

At the time of Posada's appointment last year, the city said it expected the search to last a few months.

However, one year later, the search continues on with no known date when a new city manager will be hired.

City Council Members held a similar special meeting in June where they met with a new recruiter to discuss the search and establish priorities they valued in candidates.

"We met with our facilitator to figure out exactly the direction we want to go, and who we want to lead us in that direction," Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said after the June 19th meeting. "We have a new recruitment firm, and so we were really asking ourselves a bunch of questions, and asking him questions so we can get going with the recruitment. We are on our way."