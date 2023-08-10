City Manager of Santa Maria announces retirement

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria's City Manager, Jason Stilwell, submitted his resignation to the City Council on Thursday. His final day in the position is scheduled for Sep. 22 of this year.

In a message to his fellow City employees, Stilwell said, "It has been an honor working with you toward the successes we have achieved. I am proud of the City team and what we have accomplished. It is a long list that has served the community, City Council, and our colleagues well and has enabled us to secure and maintain the support of the Santa Maria community. It is with sincere gratitude that I resigned today from my position as City Manager for the City of Santa Maria.”

Stilwell began his work for the City of Santa Maria when he was hired as Deputy City Manager in 2015 and was appointed City Manager by the City Council on Oct. 3, 2017.

Prior to his work with Santa Maria, Stilwell served as City Administrator for Carmel-by-the-Sea and Assistant County Executive Officer for Santa Barbara County as well as other positions when his career began in 1991.

Stilwell received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Cal Poly, a Master of Public Administration degree from San Jose State University, and a Doctorate in Public Affairs from the University of Colorado.

Santa Maria Mayor Patino said, "The City Council unfortunately received Jason’s resignation today from his position as City Manager. The entire City Council would like to thank Jason for his service and for all the City accomplished under his leadership. He and the staff kept the City on a steady course through the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and staffing challenges while maintaining quality services in the most efficient, cost-effective, and courteous manner possible.”

The task to find a new City Manager begins in a Closed Session Meeting of the Santa Maria City Council on Aug. 15.