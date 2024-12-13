Lompoc couple arrested after search in connection with early morning Surf Connection burglary

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Friday, a 38-year-old Lompoc man was arrested in connection with an early morning burglary at Surf Connection on North H Street.

On Dec. 13, around 3:31 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm triggered by the front glass being broken at Surf Connection at 1307 North H Street stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department.

Arriving officers found that the front window of the business had been shattered, an unknown person had entered the store, and about $6,000 worth of sunglasses and miscellaneous items were missing detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

The damage to the front window was estimated to be around $2,000 added the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, video surveillance showed a man dressed in all black and a partially covered face arrive at Surf Connection on a "distinctive cruiser-style motorcycle" and officers tracked the man's last known location as he left the scene towards the southwest portion of town.

Based on that evidence, officers were able to identify the man as a 38-year-old and officers, detectives, and Community Services personnel responded to the suspected man's home in the southwest area of Lompoc shared the Lompoc Police Department.

Arriving officers found the distinctive motorcycle used in the Surf Connection burglary at the home and a search conducted under the terms of the man' post-release community supervision discovered all of the stolen merchandise explained the Lompoc Police Department.

Image courtesy of the Lompoc Police Department

Additionally, officers found that the distinctive motorcycle had been reported stolen and over a quarter pound of multiple quantities of narcotics, body armor, and a replica revolver detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Image courtesy of Lompoc Police Department

According to Lompoc Police, the 38-year-old Lompoc man's 38-year-old girlfriend was present during the search and found to have narcotics for sale and both were taken into custody and booked on the following charges:

Lompoc Man

PC 459-Burglary

H&S 11378-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

PC 496(d)(a)-Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

PRCS Revocation 313160(a)-Possession of Body Armor by a Felon

Lompoc Woman