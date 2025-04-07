Santa Barbara Police Department officers arrest five in residential burglary crime ring

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police Department officers arrested five people for a burglary crime ring after finding them in Goleta at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The suspects used multiple cars to imitate an online food delivery service and knocked on doors with fast food restaurant bags before breaking into homes, according to the SBPD.

SBPD detectives found three cars associated with the burglary ring at the 6100 block of Barrington Dr. in Goleta before detaining five suspects.

A 20-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested and booked for conspiracy, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and driving without a license.

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested and booked for conspiracy, attempted burglary, and possession of false identification. He also had two warrants for burglary and one for evading.

A 32-year-old Southgate woman was arrested and booked for conspiracy, attempted burglary, possession of a controlled substance and had a warrant for grand theft.

A 33-year-old Gardena woman was arrested and booked for conspiracy, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A 35-year-old Van Nuys man was arrested and booked for conspiracy, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and driving without a license.