PCPA rings in the holiday season with beloved Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - PCPA is once again bringing the beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast onto the Marian Theatre stage to celebrate the holiday season.

The much-loved musical returns to PCPA for a third time over the past 20 years and is sure to enchant audiences through its entire run, which concludes Sunday, Dec. 22.

"It is a tale as old as time," said director Erik Stein. "The animated film that Disney put out back in the early 90s is such a classic. we're just so grateful to get to work on it. The Broadway musical is outstanding. The music is beautiful, the story is incredible. We're just we're just thrilled to get to do it."

The show premiered on Nov. 7, and according to Stein, the audience response has been extremely positive.

"The audiences seem to just be loving the show," said Stein. "I mean, huge ovations throughout the show, not just at the end. Lots of laughter, lots of cheering. Lots of just kind of astonishment, and it's been really great and it's selling really well, so if folks want to see the show, we really recommend they call like right now because seats are limited. We really want everybody who wants to see it to get a chance to see it."

For more information about Beauty and the Beast, or to purchase tickets, click here to visit the PCPA website.

