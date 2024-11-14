Lompoc man arrested Wednesday for attempted murder after November 8 stabbing

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 48-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 8 stabbing in the 100 block of North V Street.

On Nov. 8, around 10:22 p.m., officers were dispatched for a reported stabbing in the 100 block of North V Street stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Thursday.

Arriving officers discovered a man with several stab wounds to his armpits and upper chest, but the suspect has fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

The stabbed man was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was eventually released from medical care explained the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, their investigation led to a 48-year-old Lompoc man as the suspect in the stabbing, but officers and detectives were unable to locate him at that time.

A Ramey warrant was issued for the Lompoc man's arrest for attempted murder with bail set at $2 million stated the Lompoc Police Department.

On Nov. 13, around 4:30 p.m. a Special Investigations Unit was conducting surveillance in the 100 block of North N Street when they located the 48-year-old and, although he attempted to evade arrest, he was eventually taken into custody without further incident detailed the Lompoc Police Department.