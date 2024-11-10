Skip to Content
Santa Maria Public Library Hosts a free community Coat Exchange

Christina Rodriguez
November 9, 2024 9:17 pm
Published 2:24 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Public Library hosted a free community coat exchange to help people prepare for the winter.

Hundreds of coats were donated to the library to help anyone in the community in need of a coat.

Sizes and styles were endless for everyone in the family.

People took bags of coats to keep their entire families warm.

Although the coat exchanged ended, the library said people who did not have an opportunity to attend can go to the library and ask for a free coat.

Christina Rodriguez

