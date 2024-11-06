Skip to Content
Father and son charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder in connection to November 1 shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced charges of murder and attempted murder have been filed against Casey Jose Pacheco Hernandez and Casey Junior Hernandez in connection with a shooting on Nov. 1 of this year.

The father and son pair were both charged with the murder of Robert Estrada and four counts of attempted murder stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the charges Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, both entered not guilty pleas to all charged counts during their arraignment Wednesday and are being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

Both men are due in court for a preliminary hearing setting on Nov. 14, 2024, in Department 8 of the Santa Maria Superior Court with Judge Denise Hippach presiding explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

