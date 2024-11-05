People in Santa Maria can change City Council drastically this election

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- People in this election have the power to change the Santa Maria City Council drastically with the Mayor's office and two City Council seats up for grabs.

Incumbent Alice Patino has been the Mayor since 2012 and, before becoming the first female Mayor of Santa Maria, she was a city council member. Local Education Administrator Diana Perez is also running for Mayor and has been endorsed by the local Santa Maria Firefighters Union.

In District 1, people have the opportunity to vote for incumbent city council member Carlos Escobedo who would be serving his second term. Maria Salguero, a local immigration attorney who grew up in District 1, is also running for a city council seat. Adilene Rojas Alejo, who we have not been able to reach, is also on the ballot.

District 2 incumbent Mike Cordero is running for re-election after serving three terms and a total of 12 years. Also running for city council in the District 2 race, are Gloria Flores and Benjamin Ortiz.

People can cast their votes today until 8 p.m. when polls close.