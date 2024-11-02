Skip to Content
The Santa Maria Cemetery opens Saturday night for Dia de los Muertos celebration

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Cemetery kept their doors open late Saturday night to allow people the opportunity to honor their late loved ones on Dia de los Muertos.

Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, originated in Mexico but is now celebrated around the world. People create altars with marigold flowers, candles and peoples favorite items. Some said remembering them keeps their spirits alive.

The cemetery did not allow cars in the evening to give people more space for their celebrations. People brought out chairs, blankets and music. Some said the music and incense' welcomes their spirits.

Florists said they begin prepping days before and they decorate tombstones and graves with thousands of marigold flowers. Marigolds are the original flower used to honor the dead.

Day of the Dead is celebrated from November 1st to November 2nd.

