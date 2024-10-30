Skip to Content
Police ask for help locating Santa Maria man in connection with felony hit and run that killed a one-year-old

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police are turning to the public for help locating 35-year-old Federico Garcia Galvez in connection with a felony hit and run that resulted in the death of one-year-old Rosalia Ortega on Oct. 13 of this year.

On Oct. 13, 2024, the fatal traffic collision happened in the 600 block of West Cypress and officers have identified the 35-year-old Santa Maria resident as the suspect stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Wednesday.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about Galvez's whereabouts or the collision is asked to contact Officer Robles at 805-929-3781 ext. 2315.

