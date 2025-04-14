San Luis Obispo man arrested for three felonies connected to possession of child pornography

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 28-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested on Thursday, April 10, 2025, and booked on three felony charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the investigation into these allegations is ongoing, but detectives do not currently have reason to believe that there are local victims.

The investigation involved 16 separate official Cybertips and over 1000 reported files of child sexual abuse material provided by electronic service providers -such as Facebook, Google, and Reddit- to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which partners with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Cypertips -including the geolocation of the involved IP address- are provided by electronic service providers and shared with the above organizations who then forward the information to the appropriate law enforcement entity for investigation added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On April 10, detectives served a search warrant at the San Luis Obispo man's residence and vehicle in the 1200 block of Murray Street and seized several electronic devices explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 28-year-old was booked on the following charges:

PC 311.11(A)-Felony Possession and Transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material

PC 311.11(C)-Felony Possession of Matter Depicting Minor Engaging in Sexual Conduct with More Than 600 Images and Portraying Sexual Sadism and Masochism

PC 311.11(a)-Felony Possession of Matter Depicting Minor Engaging in Sexual Conduct

If anyone has information related to this investigation, contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.