Paso Robles man arrested for felony DUI after colliding with CHP Officers on Highway 101

WELLSONA, Calif. – Two California Highway Patrol Officers and a 36-year-old Paso Robles man were involved in a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening.

The involved California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were wearing their seatbelts and had minor injuries from the collision and the 36-year-old Paso Robles man was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries shared the CHP in a press release Monday.

On April 13, around 10:49 p.m., a two-officer graveyard unit was driving southbound on Highway 101 in a marked black-and-white Chevrolet Tahoe north of Wellsona Road stated CHP.

According to the CHP, a 36-year-old Paso Robles man driving a 2008 Ford Focus was eastbound on Wellsona Road when, for unknown reasons, he crossed in front of the CHP unit and the driving officer braked, but was unable to avoid the collision with the driver side door of the Ford.

After a medical evaluation, the 36-year-old Paso Robles man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol detailed the CHP.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and being conducted by CHP-Templeton Area Officer J. Van Horn added the CHP.