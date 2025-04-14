Skip to Content
Top Stories

A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego

By
New
today at 10:45 am
Published 10:48 am

By Julie Sharp

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS Los Angeles) -- A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County. 

At least seven aftershocks were immediately reported after the initial quake. 

The quake's effects were felt in Orange County, Temecula, and the Inland Empire, among other places.  

It is not yet known if there are reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
san diego quake

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KION 5/46

KION is the sister station of NewsChannel 3-12 located in Salinas, Calif.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content