Santa Maria man arrested in connection with September 18 shooting on Broadway Street

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 21-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Sep. 18 shooting behind the Taco Bell at 1919 South Broadway Street.

On Sep. 18, 2024, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in an alley behind the Taco Bell on South Broadway Street stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound and he was airlifted to the Los Angeles area for further medical care where he continues to recover shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before law enforcement arrival explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, after an investigation of the incident, the suspected shooter was identified as a 21-year-old Santa Maria man with documented connections to a local criminal street gang.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, around 8 a.m., a warrant was executed in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and the 21-year-old was taken into custody without incident detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

During the search, officers recovered three firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and gang-related items shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

One of those firearms, a handgun, was confirmed to have been stolen and the other recovered firearms, another handgun and an assault rifle, were both unregistered and did not have serial numbers detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 21-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple charges including:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of an Illegal Assault Weapon

Possession of Stolen Property

Being a Criminal Street Gang member in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

According to Santa Maria Police, the 21-year-old is being held on a $250,000 bail and the case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329.