One man hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot behind Broadway Street Taco Bell

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, a man was shot behind the Taco Bell at 1919 Broadway Street and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sep. 18, around 8:23 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting behind the Taco Bell at 1919 Broadway Street stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release about the incident.

According to Santa Maria Police, initial reports were of an older man who had been shot and fallen off of his bicycle.

Arriving officers were able to confirm a man had been shot and Santa Maria Fire personnel and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene to administer aid before the man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The shooter in this incident fled the area before officers arrived and their motive is currently unknown shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-328-3781 ext. 2677.