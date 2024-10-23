Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Thursday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-167 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, between 10:13 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The image below, courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office, is the mission's emblem.

According to the National Reconnaissance Office, this will be the third launch of proliferated reconnaissance architecture in orbit above the Earth following the NROL-113 and NROL-186 missions.

Additional related launches are expected through 2028 stated the National Reconnaissance Office.

After first stage separation, the re-usable booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean detailed Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release Wednesday.

The image below shows an exploded generic depiction of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to this mission, courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The second stage is powered by a single Merlin Vacuum Engine and is used to deliver the mission's payload into the desired orbit following first-stage separation explained the National Reconnaissance Office.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff which you can watch here.