Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Thursday morning

KEYT
By
today at 3:01 pm
Published 3:11 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-167 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, between 10:13 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The image below, courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office, is the mission's emblem.

NROL-85 Mission Emblem

According to the National Reconnaissance Office, this will be the third launch of proliferated reconnaissance architecture in orbit above the Earth following the NROL-113 and NROL-186 missions.

Additional related launches are expected through 2028 stated the National Reconnaissance Office.

After first stage separation, the re-usable booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean detailed Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release Wednesday.

The image below shows an exploded generic depiction of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to this mission, courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office.

Falcon 9 Illustration

The second stage is powered by a single Merlin Vacuum Engine and is used to deliver the mission's payload into the desired orbit following first-stage separation explained the National Reconnaissance Office.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff which you can watch here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
NROL-167 mission
spaceport
spacex
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content