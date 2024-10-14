Skip to Content
Abused Santa Barbara County Foster Youth organization opens exhibit in Santa Maria

CASA of Santa Barbara County
today at 10:46 am
Published 11:08 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Abused Santa Barbara County Foster Youth is opening an exhibit in the Santa Maria Mall.

On Monday, a ribbon cutting took place to celebrate the opening of the exhibit.

The exhibit shares stories of trauma and hope from local children through art, memories, and personal narratives.

It will be open at the Santa Maria Mall location from October 12-20th.

The exhibit will travel county-wide over the next year heading to Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Ynez.

