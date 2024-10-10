Good Samaritan Shelter recognizes National Homeless Day, highlighting community reduction and prevention efforts

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Good Samaritan Shelter is recognizing National Homeless Day on Thursday, Oct. 10 as a way to bring awareness to the issue, as well as highlight its ongoing efforts to help reduce and prevent homelessness in the community.

"Homelessness is a community-wide issue that requires a comprehensive and collaborative response," said Kirsten Cahoon, Good Samaritan Shelter Director of Homeless Services. "We are proud of the strides we've made this year and look forward to continuing to advocate for and serve those in need."

Good Samaritan Shelter is the largest provider of homeless services in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The Santa Maria-based non-profit organization reported over 1,200 people were sheltered across its various facilities located throughout Santa Barbara County over the past year.

In addition, Good Samaritan also said it provided permanent housing to 520 individuals, with a high percentage of those individuals having been able to retain their housing after six months, an impressive amount that demonstrates the effectiveness of its wraparound support services.

Other key statistics reported by Good Samaritan includes providing treatment in recovery and mental health services to more than 700 individuals, as well as connecting with over 600 people through its street outreach teams, which have distributed supplies, plus pass along information about services for shelter and medical care.