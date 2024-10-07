Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria election office opens

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:41 am
Published 12:36 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Starting today, the Santa Maria election office opens for voters.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and those will be the office hours until the election.

If voters want to drop off their ballot, there is a drop box located outside the building located at 511 Lakeside Parkway.

There will be 30 drop boxes opening on October 7th.

The County says they are anticipating getting close to 200,000 ballots back.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
ballot access
Election 2024
election office
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content