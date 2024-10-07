SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Starting today, the Santa Maria election office opens for voters.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and those will be the office hours until the election.

If voters want to drop off their ballot, there is a drop box located outside the building located at 511 Lakeside Parkway.

There will be 30 drop boxes opening on October 7th.

The County says they are anticipating getting close to 200,000 ballots back.