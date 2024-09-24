Special food and wine events and a celebration of the Sideways movie anniversary at the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Creative meals, wine-tasting events, and a special film screening will all be on the menu at the annual Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Beginning Thursday, there will be a series of events to celebrate the honored culinary regions of the Santa Ynez Valley.

There will be four days of events over six towns.

Visit Santa Ynez Valley says there will be signature events, tastings, demonstrations, and numerous activities including olive oil tastings and horseback riding.

There will also be a special screening and 20th anniversary of the wine country movie Sideways, a comedy adventure.

It will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 29 in the Solvang Festival Theatre. Actress Virginia Madsen will introduce the film.

Participating restaurants include Peasants FEAST, First & Oak, Coast Range, Clean Slate Wine Bar, Cecco Ristorante, and Whiskey 'n Rye.

Participating wineries include Kalyra Winery, Crosshatch Winery, Ken Brown Wines, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Sweetzer Cellars, Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Sanford Winery, Sanger Wines, Flying Goat Cellars.

Beer lovers rejoice! Figueroa Mountain Brewing will also be pouring.

For more information go to: Visit Santa Ynez Valley

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)