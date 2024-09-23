Police seek public’s help in stabbing investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 15-year-old boy remains in stable condition after being stabbed during an altercation on Friday.

On Sep. 20, around 1:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Monday.

After an investigation, it was determined that the stabbing happened after an altercation among a group of juveniles and the stabbed teen returned to Santa Maria High School looking for medical treatment of his stab wounds detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 15-year-old was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and remains in stable condition as of Monday shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, this is currently believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, but more details about the incident are being withheld due to the "active nature of the investigation".

Detectives believe more witnesses have yet to come forward and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.