Santa Maria High student in stable condition following off-campus altercation after school

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria High student is in stable condition after returning to campus after school was out looking for medical attention for multiple lacerations from an off-campus altercation.

The injured student was transported to a local hospital after school officials called for emergency personnel and is in stable condition explained the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

According to the school district, there is an active police investigation into the incident and details are being limited to assist in that law enforcement response.

The school has set up counseling services for Monday when students and staff return from the weekend shared the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.