Summerset Farm in Santa Ynez hopes pumpkin shoppers can take a roundabout around the roundabout project

SANA YNEZ, Calif. - The normal entrance to the pumpkin-loaded Summerset Farm off of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley has been altered this year by a roundabout project, now under construction.

The farm hopes the shoppers will find the detour signs and use a roundabout to get around the roundabout work.

One detour is a bit easier than the other.

From Santa Ynez, it's a straight shot down Edison Street.

From Highway 154, it's a turn on Roblar, Refugio, and Baseline to get to the entrance.

This year there are 25 varieties of pumpkins. They are orange, pink, blue-gray, and white.

Salay Maher has been at the stand for 16 years and hopes customers can follow the detour signs for the highway work and come through the gates.

Allison Hill made it and is planning a field trip for young people. "I am glad they get to run their business this year and I think for the highway traffic, this whole area is going to have a hard time because the detours aren't clear, because of all the small roads and stuff."

One of the shoppers said she was persistent on the ranch roads and followed the detour signs, but wished she could just turn in from San Marcos Pass as usual.

Petra Deker said, "I just went back and forth a few times and I asked a few people. I was ready to give up and I said no so I am already up here, so I did it. "

Maher said in addition to pumpkins, they have garlic, onions, apples, grapes, homemade jam, and barbecue sauce, along with regional vendors of olive oil, pickled vegetables, and fresh eggs.

The farm is known during berry season as a location where a customer can pick their own baskets piled-high with berries in a self-serve mode.

For the current detours, there are electronic signs up.

A CalTrans message to the public says:

Travelers heading east of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use East Roblar Avenue. Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue from north of the original intersection may use West Roblar Avenue to Refugio Road to Baseline Avenue. Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use State Route 246 to Edison Street, south of the original intersection.

The roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

