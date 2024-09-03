Construction project begins on busy Santa Maria intersection, several other street improvements soon to come

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A construction project at one of the busiest intersections in Santa Maria began Monday morning, starting road repairs that will impact traffic for the next several weeks.

The project is happening at the intersection of Stowell Road and Miller Street and is taking place to install an improved storm drain related to the new Centennial Square development located at the southwest corner of Miller Street and Plaza Drive.

The overall project includes trenching, storm drain installation, and roadway restoration.

Construction is expected to last up to eight weeks and will include some nighttime work.

Anyone who passes through the intersection, either as a driver, bicyclist, pedestrian, or any other means, is urged to use caution while roadwork is taking place.

Santa Maria Public Works has several other road repair projects coming up soon, including improvements on Betteravia Road, Bradley Road, and Carlotti Drive, among others.

A significant traffic signal and safety improvement project just west of Santa Maria at the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road is also currently taking place.

The $2.5 million project began in early July and is being conducted by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and Caltrans.