CAUSE and MICOP advocate for better pay for farm workers in Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Alianza Unida -- two local non-profit organizations -- Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) continue their advocacy for better pay in Santa Barbara County for farm workers.

Representatives of both non-profits, farmworkers, and their loved ones spoke at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

In observance of Labor Day, hundreds of farmworkers gathered and marched with their families during the Santa María Strawberry Festival back in May -- to protest for a fair and living wage of $26 per hour and unveiled their latest campaign title of "Campesinos Unidos por $26".

People shared their sentiments, their compassion, and hardworking stories of migrant workers who feed the nation and live right here in the heart of the Central Coast.

Farmworkers make a huge part of the working force, economy, and tax-paying citizens from Oxnard to Santa Maria and beyond.

Farmworkers are located across the U.S., but many live here in California, one of the states with the highest cost of living.

Many farmworkers cannot afford their rent, food, medical bills, or school expenses for their children.

The seasons of work vary, due to weather conditions and most farming jobs are only worked nine months out of the year.

Harvesting jobs are even shorter terms of employment.

Some farmworkers are also being paid under minimum wage and have to make every dollar stretch to last the entire year.

"Dear Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Farmworkers in the Central Coast do essential backbreaking labor for wages that are too low to afford the cost of living. This impacts thousands of families who are unable to afford secure and quality housing, childcare, food, and healthcare. Workers in many sectors throughout the nation are fighting for livable wages and farmworkers deserve the same. We urge you to adopt an ordinance that would raise the minimum wage for agricultural workers in the county to $26/hour," said reps of CAUSE and MICOP.

