Allan Hancock College hosts week long welcome event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Allan Hancock College is hosting a new week of welcome for students in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

The college expanded this event from its popular “Bulldog Bow-Wow Event.

Each day the college will host different events and workshops.

The week long welcome includes workshops and activities designed to get students started on their college journey.

Students also have the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff to learn about programs and services.

Students are learning about financial, educational, and career resources on campus and in their community.

On Wednesday the school will have its traditional Bow-Wow event with over 70 club and info booths.