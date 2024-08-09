Vehicular manslaughter charge filed against David Baskett in connection with May death of Tiffany Peterson

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Friday that one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter has been filed against 81-year-old David Ernest Baskett in connection with the death of Tiffany Ann Peterson.

Tiffany Peterson died following a collision at the intersection of Hangar and Skyway on May 2, 2024.

Baskett is currently scheduled to be arraigned on his charge in Santa Maria Superior Court on Sep. 4, 2024, shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the fatal incident that was investigated by Officer Neil Medrano with the Santa Maria Police Department and will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whittmore and Deputy District Attorney Ryan Clausen shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.