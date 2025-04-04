Finance Expert Weighs in on Worrying Stock Market Numbers

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Trump says his new tariffs will benefit the United States in the long-run, but as stock market numbers tumble, a wave of fear of long-term damages to the economy is hitting.

Finance expert and owner of Ad Deum Funds, Jason DeLorenzo, gave some insight into worrying stock market numbers. He says to focus on your overall financial goals.

"If your goal's time frame is 5 years or sooner, or you feel like you're about to have an adverse personal life event, you should be invested in safer assets like bonds or cash."

With the stock market in current turmoil, DeLorenzo says it wouldn't be a bad time to purchase the items that might have been on your mind lately.

"You would want to buy one probably soon because the demand for cars is going to remain constant. But the supply is going to decrease. Not as many cars are gonna be coming in from overseas," DeLorenzo says. "So I think your intuition is right. Buying a car now, if you need one, is probably the best bet."

The Trump administration has issued numerous cuts to various departments, leaving thousands of Americans without jobs, adding additional finance stress.

"I think that around here there's a lot of uncertainty and it's kind of scary because a lot of these people took government jobs thinking they were safe jobs and now they're finding themselves on the street."